The Scoop for Monday, December 30th, 2024

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President, has died at 100

Former president Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 yesterday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Second House Democrat Jumps to GOP

Stated Rep. Hillary Cassel switched her party affiliation on Friday, further adding to Republicans’ supermajority.

New Year brings 10 new laws

Ten laws passed during the 2024 legislative session will take effect New Year’s Day.The social media measure seeks to prevent children under 16 from opening social media accounts on some platforms.

15 hurt in Brightline crash over the weekend

Delray Beach officials say 3 firefighters and 12 train passengers were injured in a bright line crash over the weekend.

Value-seekers drove 2024’s retail trends

American shoppers and restaurant patrons were choosy about where and how to spend their money while wrestling with high housing and food prices.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.