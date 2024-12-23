Donate Now!
The Scoop for Monday Monday, December 23th, 2024

Posted on December 23, 2024
The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida

Matt Gaetz report will be released today; CBS News says he violated state laws

The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan court on state murder and terror charges. 

 A teen’s challenge to a Florida law forbidding transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams is dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a Broward County teen’s challenge to the constitutionality of a 2021 Florida law that forbids transgender female students from playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams.

 New bill would let Floridians openly carry firearms, but it’s controversial

A controversial bill filed for the upcoming legislative session would allow Floridians to openly carry firearms.

 Lara Trump removes herself from consideration for US Senate

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, says she’s removing herself from consideration to be a Florida senator.

Teaching of Black history is inconsistent in Florida

Thirty years after Florida required schools to teach African American history, how the subject is taught remains inconsistent across Florida classrooms.

 Battles over abortion in the US are focusing on pills

The battles over abortion in the U.S. are increasingly focusing on the pills that are now the most common way pregnancies are ended.

