The Scoop: Fri., April 5, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Beach water quality advisory

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough has issued a warning for Ben T Davis Beach, Picnic Island Beach, and Simmons Park Beach over their water quality. After tests that were completed Wednesday, they determined that the beaches do not meet the criteria for recreational water quality for Enterococcus bacteria. The Florida Department of Health has advised visitors against any water-related activities at these locations.

Faith leaders call for reduced penalties

Each year, thousands face misdemeanor cases related to driver’s licenses. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Tampa religious leaders gathered in a park across from the Sheriff’s Office Thursday to advocate for reduced penalties for first-time traffic offenders.

Governor lashes out at two ballot initiatives

Governor Ron DeSantis is lashing out at two proposed amendments that are appearing on ballots this November. One of the proposals would preserve abortion rights in the Constitution and the second proposal would legalize recreational marijuana for people aged 21 or older. Governor DeSantis was critical of the marijuana proposal saying it would reduce the quality of life.

Gambling money

Governor DeSantis signed a bill yesterday that would use hundreds of millions in online gambling money to help fight the sea level’s rise and save undeveloped land. One problem he faces is the monopoly the Seminole Tribe has through Florida’s Gaming Compact. Opponents of the bill are asking the Florida Supreme Court to throw the bill saying that it violates that compact.

DeSantis signs transportation package

Governor DeSantis has signed a transportation package that will not only change how the Department of Transportation secretary is picked but also will bar state money from being used for local public transit advertising. DeSantis was critical of taxpayer funds going to the advertisements as he said they were “virtue signaling.”

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , ,

