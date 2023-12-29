The Scoop: Fri., December 29, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Firework safety

New Year’s Eve means celebrations, drinking, and fireworks. Tampa Fire Rescue is urging the importance of celebrating with fireworks responsibly and safely.

Considering shortening firearm wait period

A Senate Republican yesterday proposed scaling back a law that imposes a three-day waiting period on gun purchases in Florida. This would eliminate the waiting period on purchases of rifles and shotguns, leaving it only on purchases of handguns.

Trumps ballot eligibility

Maine’s secretary of state has barred former president Donald J. Trump from appearing on the ballot. This pressures the U.S. Supreme Court further to settle the issue of Trump’s eligibility. Until then, any state could adopt its indipendent standard of who can be on the ballot.

Refugee camps central target

Israel’s widening campaign against Hamas is now focused on the urban refugee camps of Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi in central Gaza.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

