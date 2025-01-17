Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Jan. 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 17, 2025 • by Meghan Bowman
‘Park preservation’ bill emerges in the Florida House

A Florida House Republican filed a proposal yesterday that would prevent the development of such things as golf courses, pickleball courts, and lodges in state parks. 

Professors challenge DEI restrictions

A group of Florida university professors filed a federal lawsuit yesterday challenging a 2023 state law and related regulations that prevent colleges from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

HART starts bus shelter improvements, technology upgrades

Hillsborough County bus riders may see some upgrades coming to stops this year. WMNF’s Chris Young reports officials announced new technology plans for transit riders this week.        

Texas judge says states can revive challenge to abortion pill access nationwide

A federal judge in Texas is allowing three other states to pursue a challenge seeking to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide.

Judge halts challenge to age verification lawsuit

A federal judge put on hold a lawsuit yesterday challenging the constitutionality of a new Florida law requiring age verification for access to websites with adult content. 

