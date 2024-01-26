Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., January 26, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Preliminary genocide ruling

The top court of the United Nations has come to a controversial decision of demanding Israel contain deaths and damages instead of ordering a ceasefire. This decision comes after more than 26,000 have been killed and 64,000 wounded in Gaza since Oct. 7th.

Tampa curfew

The Tampa City Council unanimously decided to delay a vote yesterday on a youth curfew. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the controversial proposal came after last year’s shooting in Ybor City, where two people were killed and sixteen were injured.

Voter registration legal battle

A panel of three federal appeals court judges heard arguments yesterday on changes to Florida election law passed in 2023. The law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis would prohibit non-U.S. Citizens from “collecting or handling” voter information.

Fired for medical marijuana

The Florida Supreme Court yesterday decided to decline an appeal made by a correctional officer who was fired for using medical marijuana. The court gave no explanation for why they declined the appeal, but the order let stand the original ruling in the 1st District Court of Appeal that upheld the firing.

Retention ponds

Artificial lakes were originally made to filter pollutants out of stormwater and can be found almost anywhere you go in Florida. New research has brought to light the huge problems that come with man-made ponds.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

