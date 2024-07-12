Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. July 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Federal challenge to Florida’s congressional redistricting is dropped

The Florida congressional redistricting plan will no longer be appealed by voting rights groups after it was ruled that the legislature did not act with a racial motivation.

Bradenton man sentenced to prison for January 6th insurrection

A Bradenton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after assaulting law enforcement during the capitol insurrection on January 6th. 

Vote by mail

The Tampa Bay region is preparing for election season. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Hillsborough and other counties are sending out ballots to residents who have requested to vote by mail. 

Duke Energy plans a new nuclear plant in Levy County

According to a report published by Politico, Duke Energy is considering putting nuclear power in Levy County.

Judge refuses to throw out a lawsuit challenging Florida’s controversial pronoun law

A federal judge said that the plaintiff’s allegations that the law violates protections against workplace discrimination were “plausible”.

 Ashley Moody net worth

According to a new report, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s net worth increased by 10% in 2023, totaling 4.4 million dollars by the end of the year.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

