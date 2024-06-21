Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. June 21st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
A suspect who had been Tased by Tampa Police was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver

A suspect who had been Tased by Tampa Police was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver early this morning on West Hillsborough Avenue.

Officials are asking for more community support in stopping gun violence 

Congress member Kathy Castor wants to see what she calls more commonsense gun laws in Florida. WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports officials are asking for more community support in stopping gun violence.

Another person in Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s administration is resigning

Another person in Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s administration is resigning. City officials confirmed the city’s housing director Kayon Henderson has turned in a letter of resignation.

Breath test results are suppressed

A state appeals court suppressed the breath test results in a drunk driving case in Maitland – just north of Orlando – last week.

World’s Largest Swim Lesson

In the past decade, there have been more than 200 unintentional drowning deaths in Hillsborough County.  WMNF’s Chris Young reports that four Tampa pools took part in the 15th annual World’s Largest Swim lesson in hopes of reducing that number.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

