The Scoop: Fri. June 7th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Supreme Court rejects Monique Worrell’s reinstatement

The Florida Supreme Court has rejected the suspension appeal of a former state attorney. Monique Worrell was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023.

Abortion amendment financial impact statement

A Leon County judge ruled that a financial impact statement for a proposed abortion-related amendment needs to be revised. The statement shows the amendment’s economic impacts if passed this November.

University of Tampa recognized for its student voting plan

The University of Tampa has created a strong plan to get students out to vote this election. And WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports one non-profit is recognizing the school for it.

Fundraising for hunting & fishing amendment

A political group supporting a hunting and fishing amendment to the Florida constitution has raised over $450,000 in April and May alone.

NIL rules for Florida HS athletes

The Florida High School Athletic Association is moving forward with a plan to allow high school athletes to make Name, Image, and Likeness deals. However, the state’s Board of Education must consider the plan before it can be fully adopted.

