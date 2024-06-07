Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Fri. June 7th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Share

Florida Supreme Court rejects Monique Worrell’s reinstatement

The Florida Supreme Court has rejected the suspension appeal of a former state attorney. Monique Worrell was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023.

Abortion amendment financial impact statement

A Leon County judge ruled that a financial impact statement for a proposed abortion-related amendment needs to be revised. The statement shows the amendment’s economic impacts if passed this November.

University of Tampa recognized for its student voting plan

The University of Tampa has created a strong plan to get students out to vote this election. And WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports one non-profit is recognizing the school for it.

Fundraising for hunting & fishing amendment

A political group supporting a hunting and fishing amendment to the Florida constitution has raised over $450,000 in April and May alone.

NIL rules for Florida HS athletes

The Florida High School Athletic Association is moving forward with a plan to allow high school athletes to make Name, Image, and Likeness deals. However, the state’s Board of Education must consider the plan before it can be fully adopted.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

An aerial photo showing the sun setting on the City of Tampa
Tampa City Council approves trash collection rate increase, first in 9 years

Listen: Rates for trash collection in Tampa are going up....

It’s hurricane season. Officials urge us to ‘know your risk’

A recent poll found that 60% of people living in...

Pinellas County police to seize cars of fleeing drivers

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says law enforcement will seize...

Red brick building in front of a blue sky.
University of Tampa recognized for its plan to increase student voting

The University of Tampa increased its student voting and is...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Soul Party
Player position: