The Scoop: Fri., May 10, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
St. Pete council skeptical of Rays stadium redevelopment deal

St. Petersburg City officials gathered yesterday in a marathon session to discuss the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District surrounding the Rays stadium. WMNF’s Chris Young reports developers and investors faced questions about the plan, including concerns that the deal gives developer Hines too much power.

More details of shooting of Roger Fortson

Yesterday Ben Crump, a civil right’s attorney, held a news conference discussing the fatal shooting of  U.S. Airman Roger Fortson. Crump asked the sheriff’s department for more transparency regarding the investigation, and said that the events surrounding Fortson’s death raised questions of if the deputies identified themselves or even had the right apartment at the time of the shooting.

Hurricane prep

Meteorologist Megan Borowski talks about how to stay safe in the aftermath of a storm.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

