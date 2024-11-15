Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 15, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Florida Attorney General has filed a complaint against FEMA administrator and worker

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint in district court against the acting FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and another FEMA worker who has now been fired.

Ron DeSantis looks to a Florida Surgeon to serve in Trump’s administration

Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo should serve as a top health official in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

U.S. Senator Republican Rick Scott loses a bid

U.S. Senator Republican Rick Scott lost his bid that would allow him to become the Senate’s majority leader Wednesday.

New College of Florida will offer a class titled The ‘Woke’ Movement this Spring

The course description said the woke movement is an “illiberal kind of cult.”

Hurricane Milton ruined the Ray’s home stadium, but they still found a way to play

The team plans to play their games next year at the Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, where it was used by the New York Yankees’ spring training.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

