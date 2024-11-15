The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 15, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Attorney General has filed a complaint against FEMA administrator and worker

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint in district court against the acting FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and another FEMA worker who has now been fired.

Ron DeSantis looks to a Florida Surgeon to serve in Trump’s administration

Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo should serve as a top health official in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

U.S. Senator Republican Rick Scott loses a bid

U.S. Senator Republican Rick Scott lost his bid that would allow him to become the Senate’s majority leader Wednesday.

New College of Florida will offer a class titled The ‘Woke’ Movement this Spring

The course description said the woke movement is an “illiberal kind of cult.”

Hurricane Milton ruined the Ray’s home stadium, but they still found a way to play

The team plans to play their games next year at the Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, where it was used by the New York Yankees’ spring training.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

