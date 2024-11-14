Donate Now!
Governor Ron DeSantis wants Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in Trump's cabinet

Posted on by Chris Young
Joseph Ladapo
Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo should serve as a top health official in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. 

Desantis posted to X, formerly Twitter, encouraging users to reshare if they want to see Ladapo serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the new Trump administration. 

Ladapo has come under fire for promoting vaccine hesitancy and spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In February, he caught heat after telling South Florida parents they had a choice whether or not to send their unvaccinated kids to school during a measles outbreak.

This led to US Representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz calling for him to resign at a press conference earlier this year.

“From where I stand, Surgeon General Ladapo needs to go,” Wasserman Schultz said.

He campaigned alongside DeSantis against the failed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana. 

“Even though historically, people haven’t thought of it as a drug that can cause addiction – it totally causes addiction, and quite a lot of it,” Ladapo said during an October press conference.

If selected, Ladapo would join US Representative Matt Gaetz and Senator Marco Rubio as Florida politicians appointed to Trump’s cabinet.

Other familiar names are being floated for top position in the Department of Health and Human Services.   

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, and neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson – who all have unsuccessfully ran for president – also are gunning for the role.  

