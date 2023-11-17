Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., November 17, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

School threats

A 16-year-old is facing charges after making school threats on the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Instagram page. The teen had claimed he would bomb every school in the county tomorrow. Deputies searched the home, finding no bomb-making materials.

 

Pedestrian deaths

A pedestrian has died in Tampa after being hit by a car at the intersection of North 40th Street and East Ellicott Street last night. A new report shows that Florida has the third-highest pedestrian fatality rate in the country.

 

Fewer judges?

Florida Senate and House members filed bills this week that could lead to fewer judges serving in the future on two state appeals courts.

 

Smoking at state parks

A Democratic state house representative filed a proposal that would prohibit smoking or vaping within state parks and set $100 fines for first offenses. The bill is up for consideration during the 2024 legislative session.

 

Potential tropical cyclone

Last evening, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center identified a new potential tropical cyclone.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

