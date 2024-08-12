The Scoop: Mon. August 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

AAA warns drivers to be safe for back-to-school commute
Kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Tampa Bay area are heading back to school today. AAA Auto Club is issuing a safety alert for drivers.
A Clearwater Starbucks location is organizing
15 Starbucks stores nationwide are organizing and filing to join the union this month.
Tropical Cyclone Five has 90% chance of formation
Forecasters are watching potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Debby aftermath
Florida insurers have received approximately 12 thousand claims related to Hurricane Debby. The losses from the storm are estimated at 90 million dollars.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /