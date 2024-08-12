Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. August 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Share

AAA warns drivers to be safe for back-to-school commute

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Tampa Bay area are heading back to school today. AAA Auto Club is issuing a safety alert for drivers. 

A Clearwater Starbucks location is organizing

15 Starbucks stores nationwide are organizing and filing to join the union this month.

Tropical Cyclone Five has 90% chance of formation

Forecasters are watching potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Debby aftermath

Florida insurers have received approximately 12 thousand claims related to Hurricane Debby. The losses from the storm are estimated at 90 million dollars. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
,

You may also like

USF education professor creates artificial intelligence tool for K-12 teachers

Listen: School is back in session for students in the...

Destabilization and economic justice

Rule by the many? or The One.

vote voters voting elections Pinellas
Races to watch: State House primaries in Florida include challenges to incumbents

More than a quarter of the 120 Florida House seats...

abortion law
Abortion numbers in Florida are down since the 6-week ban

More than 40,000 abortions had been reported this year in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: