The Scoop: Mon. August 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

AAA warns drivers to be safe for back-to-school commute

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Tampa Bay area are heading back to school today. AAA Auto Club is issuing a safety alert for drivers.

A Clearwater Starbucks location is organizing

15 Starbucks stores nationwide are organizing and filing to join the union this month.

Tropical Cyclone Five has 90% chance of formation

Forecasters are watching potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Debby aftermath

Florida insurers have received approximately 12 thousand claims related to Hurricane Debby. The losses from the storm are estimated at 90 million dollars.

