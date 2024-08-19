The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 19th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Elections data shows Republicans outpacing Democrats in FL

Primary elections will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Florida. Elections data shows Republicans outpacing Democrats with early votes in the state.

Jill Stein accepts Green party nomination

Jill Stein is the presidential nomination of the Green Party of the U.S. She announced her running mate selection Butch Ware in a livestream on Saturday.

Candidates for Florida’s 15th Congressional District gathered at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club on Friday. They discussed topics regarding the riots on Jan. 6th and the 2020 election.

Clearwater police officer fired

A Clearwater police officer was fired on Friday after an administrative investigation identified multiple violations of policy.

Citrus Sheriff’s Office had biggest fentanyl bust in department’s history

Over 13 pounds of fentanyl, about a third of a pound of methamphetamines, 22 firearms – three of which were stolen, and over 10 thousand dollars in cash were seized.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /