The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 26th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Lia Marsee
State park development meetings postponed

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection delays public meetings to discuss the new amenity additions in the state’s parks.

Group pulls out of controversial park development

The proposal to build a golf course on Jonathan Dickinson Park has been withdrawn.

National Park Services receives largest grant in its history

The National Park Service will use the $100 million grant to help transform the country’s national parks.

Hillsborough superintendent says drivers’ behavior near school buses is ‘shocking’

It’s “shocking” how unsafe drivers are around school buses, according to Hillsborough Schools’ Superintendent Van Ayres. 

Gas prices and travel costs are down in time for Labor Day

Florida saw its lowest daily average of gasoline prices in two months on Sunday.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

