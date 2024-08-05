The Scoop: Mon. August 5th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Debby makes landfall

Hurricane Debby made landfall around 7 am this morning in the Big Bend area of the state near Steinhatchee.

The state’s Emergency Management says ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management posted to X, formerly Twitter, this morning reminding people that driving through flooded areas may result in vehicle fire or damage.

DeSantis says state efforts to construct flood control implemented ahead of Debby’s landfall

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke yesterday about the state’s flood control efforts.

Rep. Castor says the state’s workers need heat protections

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor says workers in Florida’s signature heat need more protections. WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports.

