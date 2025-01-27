The Scoop: Mon. Jan. 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Nikki Fried reelected as state’s Democratic Party Chair

Fried, who was first chosen as chair in 2023, got more than three-quarters of the vote from the party executive committee over state Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville.

Proud Boys member returns home to Miami

Enrique Tarrio was serving a 22-year sentence for helping orchestrate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was pardoned by Trump, along with more than 1,500 people who participated in the deadly riot.

New animal cruelty task forces formed

Two new animal cruelty task forces have been formed by a forensic pathologist with the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine. They build on the success of an earlier task force in Central Florida and handle cases like animal neglect, abuse, and dog fighting.

Roses might be more expensive this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day roses and fruit may be more expensive next month thanks to President Trump’s announcement Sunday of 25% tariffs on Colombian imports. Over 1,500 tons of fresh-cut flowers arrive at Miami International Airport every day in the month before the holiday.

Gas prices in Florida on the rise

The state average hovered around $3 a gallon, but in the past two weeks have increased to $3.20. Prices will continue to fluctuate but no significant measures of relief appear on the way, according to AAA Auto Club spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

