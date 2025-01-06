Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Jan. 6, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 6, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Congress is certifying Trump’s election win 

The legacy of today’s date in 2021 hangs over today’s proceedings as Donald Trump, who tried to overturn the previous election, is legitimately returning to power. The tightest national security is in place, a reminder of what happened at the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

A lawsuit over Satan banners proceeds

A lawsuit against the Broward County School Board over its refusal to allow banners that said “Satan Loves the First Amendment” at two schools will move forward. Activist and minister of The Church of Satanology and Perpetual Soiree Timothy Stevens filed the suit.

A bill restricts flags on government and school buildings

A bill to restrict the types of flags that can be displayed at government buildings and schools in Florida has been filed. A similar idea did not pass during the 2024 legislative session.

New measure is proposed to protect workers’ medical pot use

State Rep. Mitch Rosenwald filed a proposal that, if passed, would mean that government agencies could not penalize people or refuse to hire them for using medical marijuana.

Lawmakers will reconsider Florida’s state bird … again

Republican State Rep. Jim Mooney filed a proposal Friday that would lead to the flamingo replacing the mockingbird. The mockingbird has been Florida’s state bird since 1927.

