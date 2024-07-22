Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. July 22nd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 Presidential race

President Joe Biden announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential election.

Tampa candidates for state house seats debate at Tiger Bay Club

Candidates for four Tampa district state house seats spoke at a political forum in Ybor City Friday. 

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month; security experts say how to protect your car

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. Learn about how you can protect your car from thieves.

