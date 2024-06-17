The Scoop: Mon. June 17th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Maryland governor to pardon 175,000 low-level marijuana convictions

The Washington Post says that more than 100,000 people will be affected by the pardons.

The Hillsborough Transit Authority, or HART, is requesting over 23 million dollars in federal grant funding to address facility needs and improve infrastructure for future weather and climate risks.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody touts new state human trafficking hotline

Following a large human trafficking bust, Law Enforcement promotes a new tip hotline that authorities say will help solve cases faster.

DeSantis says renewable energy would hurt storm efforts in the state

DeSantis held a press conference at the Hollywood Fire Rescue station Friday to address the recent flooding and the benefits of reliable energy.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF