The Scoop: Mon., March 04, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

University of Florida eliminates DEI

All Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion staff at the University of Florida have been terminated.

What critics call the “trans erasure” bill passes the House

A bill, requiring transgender individuals to disclose their sex assigned at birth on driver’s licenses, will not be considered in the Senate reported by WMNF’s Chris Young.

Scathing GAO report on how the country polices the energy industry

A government agency released a critical report on the country’s energy industry policing. The findings, highlighted by WMNF’s Jimmy Rosilio.

DeSantis vetoes social media bill; Legislature will try again

Governor DeSantis has vetoed a previous bill, leading Florida lawmakers to introduce a revised plan aimed at restricting social media access for children under 16.

