The Scoop: Mon., October 16, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Floridians fly, not refugees

Last Thursday Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order to fly Floridians stranded in Israel back to the US. However, the Governor says the United States shouldn’t take in any Palestinian refugees fleeing the Gaza Strip because they are “all anti-Semitic.”

Biden to meet with aides

President Joe Biden has postponed a Colorado trip to stay in Washington and hold a series of high-level meetings with aides on Israel. He is weighing whether to visit the region as a powerful symbol of support.

Protesters gather for Palestinians

In downtown Tampa, nearly 500 protestors gathered at Tampa City Hall to demand a stop to Israeli airstrikes. One protestor said it’s important for everyone around the world to find empathy for those who have lost their lives and people should say no to injustice, wherever it is. There didn’t appear to be any supporters of Israel’s position nearby.

Myakka Ranch protections

Myakka Ranch in Manatee County is one step closer to getting state protection. Conservation of that property was supported by Florida’s Acquisition and Restoration Council on Friday.

COVID-19 updates

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Florida while new cases have dropped during the past month.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

