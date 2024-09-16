Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 16th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Trump safe after another attempted assassination

Former President Donald Trump is safe following what the FBI is calling an “attempted assassination.”

State asks federal judge to toss law banning strippers under 21

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office urged a judge to toss out a challenge to the new state law preventing strippers under age 21 from performing in adult entertainment establishments, pointing to efforts to curb human trafficking.

Hillsborough schools have influx of shooting threats

Hillsborough County Public Schools have faced nearly two hundred shooting threats since the deathly incident at a high school Georgia earlier this month.

Money flows on abortion amendment

Money is flowing to political committees on both sides of a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida Constitution.

State says abortion petition had fraudulent signatures

Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security says it’s found at least 35 people who submitted fraudulent petitions to get an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

