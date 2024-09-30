Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 30th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Cleanup after Hurricane Helene

The hurricane has affected many people, with 91 deaths over multiple states. WMNF’s Sean Kinane covers the aftermath.

Statewide ban on sleeping outdoors starts tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the start of a ban on public camping and sleeping. House bill 1365 goes into effect tomorrow. You can read more about it here on WMNF

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

