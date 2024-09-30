The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 30th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Cleanup after Hurricane Helene

The hurricane has affected many people, with 91 deaths over multiple states. WMNF’s Sean Kinane covers the aftermath.

Statewide ban on sleeping outdoors starts tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the start of a ban on public camping and sleeping. House bill 1365 goes into effect tomorrow. You can read more about it here on WMNF

