The Scoop: Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Staff
Republicans dominate early voting in Florida

Republicans dominated early voting, while Democrats and unaffiliated voters were neck and neck. However, according to state data, over 700,000 vote-by-mail ballots have not been returned.

Study finds many Catholic voters support Amendment 4

If passed, Amendment 4 would enshrine abortion protections in the Florida constitution. But one survey found many Catholic voters support the referendum, which is contrary to church leadership.

How to cope with election anxiety

Election Day is tomorrow and for some people, emotions are at an all-time high. WMNF’s Meghan Bowman spoke with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Chief Operating Officer Katie Androff about how people can cope with election anxiety.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Meghan Bowman, Willie Chambliss

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

