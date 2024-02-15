Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Thu., February 15, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Share

Acord triggers shooting by sheriff’s deputy

Two Florida sheriff’s deputies fired more than a dozen semiautomatic gunshots toward a handcuffed suspect in November. WMNF’s Seán Kinane reports the incident was triggered not by an actual threat, but rather by the sound of an acorn hitting an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s patrol car.

A bill to dismantle police citizen review boards moves forward

A bill to dismantle police citizen review boards moved forward in the state senate yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports critics say the bill would end a program that builds trust between police and the community.

Protection for right whales

A consortium of environmental groups has decided to sue the federal government in hopes of trying to force the finalization of ship speed rules. The groups say these rules are crucial to save the North Atlantic right whale.

Teaching kids about the “threat of communism”

A Florida House panel has approved a bill that would require the teaching of what Republicans describe as the “increasing threat of communism.” It would start in grades as low as kindergarten in public schools.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
,

You may also like

Advocates hope the “Welcoming Florida” act will undo state laws curbing immigration

Listen: Last year, Governor Ron Desantis signed a sweeping anti-immigration...

banned books, First Amendment
Ron DeSantis supports a bill to charge for “bad faith” book exceptions

Gov. Ron DeSantis supported a House proposal to limit “bad-faith...

Vote By Mail sign, Florida
A judge rejects part of a challenge to a Florida Election law

A judge rejected a challenge to a law that prevents...

Term limits sign
County commissioner 8-year term limits are teed up in the Florida House

HB 57 would require most counties to impose eight-year term...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm It's time for a #Throwback that never goes out of style! DJ CenFlo wearing the shirt we all want! Catch him every week on Saturday Night Shutdown! CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN Saturday 8-10pm! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🌴🎉🎶 Tune in to IT'S THE MUSIC with Harrison Nash as we honor Bob Marley's birthday today from 1-3pm! 🎶❤️ Feel the One Love vibes and groove to the timeless rhythms of the legend himself, as we celebrate unity through music. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BobMarley #ReggaeBirthday #WMNFCommunityRadio 🎸🎤📻 📸 Photo by Bill Fairs on Unsplash It's time for a WMNF REPLAY! Tune in for a recap of last year's 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop event airing daily from 6 to 10 throughout this month. Hear on-air discussions about the impact of Hip-Hop on society, culture, fashion, politics, and the equal contribution of women in the genre, observing its evolution over the years. CLICK TO LISTEN ALL MONTH LONG 6-10PM ==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFHD2 #WMNF #hiphop
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room