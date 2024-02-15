The Scoop: Thu., February 15, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Acord triggers shooting by sheriff’s deputy

Two Florida sheriff’s deputies fired more than a dozen semiautomatic gunshots toward a handcuffed suspect in November. WMNF’s Seán Kinane reports the incident was triggered not by an actual threat, but rather by the sound of an acorn hitting an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s patrol car.

A bill to dismantle police citizen review boards moves forward

A bill to dismantle police citizen review boards moved forward in the state senate yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports critics say the bill would end a program that builds trust between police and the community.

Protection for right whales

A consortium of environmental groups has decided to sue the federal government in hopes of trying to force the finalization of ship speed rules. The groups say these rules are crucial to save the North Atlantic right whale.

Teaching kids about the “threat of communism”

A Florida House panel has approved a bill that would require the teaching of what Republicans describe as the “increasing threat of communism.” It would start in grades as low as kindergarten in public schools.