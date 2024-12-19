Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thur. Dec 19th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 19, 2024 • by Kiley Petracek
State officials say the constitution does not mandate ‘comfortable’ prisons

Florida corrections officials want a federal judge to toss out a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the state has violated inmates’ rights because of hot conditions at a Miami-Dade County prison.

Amazon workers go on strike days before Christmas

AP reports that workers from seven Amazon facilities went on strike Thursday, an effort by the Teamsters to pressure the e-commerce company for a labor agreement during a key shopping period.

Senate passes bill that strips transgender care from children of military

AP reports, that if the bill passes it would be the first time in nearly three decades that the US has codified an explicitly anti-LGBTQ+ policy into federal law.

A.I. weather reports during emergencies roll out next year statewide

With widespread power outages from Helene and Milton, many Floridians turned to their radios for the latest updates. Now, a new technology officials will use to help share emergency information with those who need it most.

Hillsborough state attorney office losing staff

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that the Hillsborough County state attorney’s office is losing valuable staff.prison
In the month since Suzy Lopez secured a full four-year term as Hillsborough County’s state attorney, at least two high-level prosecutors in her office have announced their departures.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

state constitution

Player position: