The Scoop: Thurs. Aug. 22nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Abortion rights amendment financial impact statement will be on the ballot

The state Constitution dealt with a blow yesterday by the Florida Supreme Court when they cleared the way for a revised “financial impact statement” on the November ballot.

Guidance on chaplains in Florida school

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how the Florida Department of Education issued guidelines on a new controversial law.

Plans for changes to Florida State Parks

Florida officials plan to add golf courses, hotels, and pickleball courts to state parks from St.Augustine to Miami.

A new program to help communities in need

WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports how Govoner Ron DeSantis plans to introduce a new program to communities in need after Hurricane Debby.

Public employees union trial against Florida will be in October

Education unions and the state will be reading to trial in October in a lawsuit challenging restrictions that Govoner Ron DeSantis and the Legislature placed on public-employee unions.

