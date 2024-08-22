The Scoop: Thurs. Aug. 22nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Abortion rights amendment financial impact statement will be on the ballot

The state Constitution dealt with a blow yesterday by the Florida Supreme Court when they cleared the way for a revised “financial impact statement” on the November ballot.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how the Florida Department of Education issued guidelines on a new controversial law.

Florida officials plan to add golf courses, hotels, and pickleball courts to state parks from St.Augustine to Miami.

A new program to help communities in need

WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports how Govoner Ron DeSantis plans to introduce a new program to communities in need after Hurricane Debby.

Education unions and the state will be reading to trial in October in a lawsuit challenging restrictions that Govoner Ron DeSantis and the Legislature placed on public-employee unions.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

