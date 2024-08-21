Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Public employee unions and Florida will square off in court in October

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Labor unions
Labor unions. Via nebari / iStock for WMNF News

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Education unions and the state are slated to go to trial in October in a lawsuit challenging restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature placed on public employee unions.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday scheduled an Oct. 25 trial in the lawsuit filed last year by unions representing public school and university employees.

The law, passed in 2023 and revised this year, prevented government agencies from continuing a decades-old practice of deducting union dues from workers’ paychecks.

Lawmakers also made changes related to “membership authorization” forms and rules affecting the recertification of unions.

Walker last month issued an 80-page decision that largely sided with the state Public Employees Relations Commission, which is in charge of carrying out the controversial restrictions.

But Walker ruled that a trial should be held on one count that alleges the ban on dues deductions from paychecks violates what is known as the Contracts Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

That allegation stems from existing collective bargaining agreements that included agencies deducting union dues from paychecks.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

Homelessness: What Can Be Done?

There is a new law Florida banning the homeless from...

The Scoop: Thurs. Aug. 22nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida schools are dealing with new guidelines on controversial laws....

Hillsborough River State Park
Florida offers more details on its controversial plan for changes at state parks

Conservation groups object to the possibility of adding lodging, pickleball...

Man in gray suit stands behind podium with a green sign in front of a projector screen.
Voters issue stunning rebuke to DeSantis and developers in Manatee and Sarasota races 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 3 local developers were rebuked...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: