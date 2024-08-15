The Scoop: Thurs. August 15th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen:

DeSantis will talk about abortion today in Tampa and will be greeted by protesters

DeSantis will be speaking at Jesuit High School on the topic of abortion. Pro-choice activists will be attending as protesters.

Dems call on DeSantis to accept funds for low-income families

The state rejected funds for low-income families which has led to Democrats calling on DeSantis to accept the funds.

A First Amendment group looks into USF’s ban on a student group

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, also known as FIRE. Is investigating a ban on a USF student group for a Pro-Palestine protest.

Faith group wants Hillsborough to fully fund affordable housing

A faith group is trying to get full funding for housing in Hillsborough County. This comes after the county commission stopped fully funding housing.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /