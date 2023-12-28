The Scoop: Thurs., December 28, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Boil water notice

Northwest Hillsborough County is under a boil water notice due to a water main break along Ehrlich Road near Summerwind Drive. Customers in impacted areas are advised to boil all tap water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Spring semester tax holiday

For the first time, Florida is offering a back-to-school sales-tax holiday for the spring semester, as students return from the winter break. Running from January 1st through the 14th, the upcoming tax holiday will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on most clothes, shoes, school supplies, and personal computers. Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley is optimistic about the upcoming discount period, hoping stores will see a boost in sales.

Changes to FAFSA

If you’re a student – or parents of college-bound kids, several key changes are coming to the next round of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA forms. It includes expanded eligibility for the Federal Pell Grant.

Property registration deadline

A deadline is approaching for a property law passed earlier this year requiring citizens of certain countries to register their properties with the State of Florida.

Breadcoin meal token program

There’s a new kind of coin circulating downtown Tampa called Breadcoin. These pay for breakfast, lunch, and coffee at participating restaurants at no cost to food vendors. The nonprofit program is funded by recurring donations and corporate gifts. The coins are given out instead of cash by folks who work with the homeless. Each coin is worth $2.50, with no change given. About 5,000 coins are currently in circulation.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

