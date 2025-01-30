Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Jan. 30, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 30, 2025
Listen to The Scoop:

New technology addresses healthcare for people experiencing homelessness

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, a unique “clinic in a box” provides virtual healthcare to the homeless in Tampa.

Florida leaders react to proposal to eliminate FEMA

President Trump talks about eliminating FEMA while visiting a city in North Carolina that is still recovering from Hurricane Helene. WFSU’s Adrian Andrews reports some local Florida officials are in favor.

Federal funding cuts could impact Florida infrastructure projects

George Cassady is Hillsborough’s assistant county administrator. He joined WMNF’s MidPoint yesterday. You can see more about WMNF’s midpoint every Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer won’t run again; Anna Eskamani is running

Orlando Mayor, Buddy Dyer has confirmed in an email to city employees that this will be his last term. Calling it “the most rewarding job”. Anna Eskamani, the first candidate, filed to run earlier this month.

Anna Paulina Luna says Trump should be on Mount Rushmore

Anna Paulina announced on X that she introduced legislation to put President Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore. She posts that he will continue to deliver and deserves the highest recognition on this iconic monument. Paulina said, “Let’s get carving!”

Palladium Theater focuses on growing the St. Pete arts community

Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg wants to focus on growing the arts community, according to Paul Wilborn. This theatre gives those a chance to thrive in arts. The theater hosts jazz, dance, alternative music and chamber music.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

