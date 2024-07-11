The Scoop: Thurs. July 11th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Nearly half the households in Florida are struggling to make financial ends meet

More than 4 million households are straining to pay for necessities including food, rent, and transportation.

Support for USF students suspended for pro-Palestine protests

WMNF’s Chris Young reports people gathered outside the school yesterday to object.

UF students plead not guilty

Two of nine protestors arrested at UF in April formally pled not guilty last week.

Andrew Warren asks appeals court for action on reinstatement

Warren was removed from office by Gov. DeSantis in 2022. His attorneys filed a motion with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, citing months of inaction in the case.

DeSantis will speak at RNC

DeSantis will speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He plans to address former President Donald Trump.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

