The Scoop: Thurs., March 14, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

FSU dismantles DEI

Florida State University has quietly dismantled its diversity, equity and inclusion office, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. It comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to get rid of DEI in Florida higher education.

Gulfport election

The Gabber, a small newspaper in Pinellas County says the campaign manager for a Gulfport City Council candidate suggested that someone should pay a reporter for a positive article.

Tampa’s streetcar has high ridership & low cost

A new study shows Tampa’s streetcar system is one of the most efficient in the nation. Hillsborough County’s transit agency is hoping it stays that way in the coming years.

Free bus fares in Manatee County

On Tuesday Manatee County commissioners made a transit fare-free pilot program permanent. Spectrum News reports the pilot program allowed residents to take the bus free of charge for some Manatee County Area Transit bus routes.

Florida increases security during Haiti violence

Gov. DeSantis said Wednesday that the state is increasing security in South Florida. It comes as there could be an increase in refugees fleeing violence in Haiti.

Some on St. Pete City Council are skeptical of Rays stadium deal

The $1.3 billion dollar Rays stadium deal is not done yet. It could come down to a close St. Petersburg City Council vote, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

