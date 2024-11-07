Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Nov. 7th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Florida had its highest percentage voter turnout in more than 30 years

Donald Trump has won the presidency, with Florida having its highest voter turnout in 30 years.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez defeats Andrew Warren

Republican Hillsborough state attorney Suzy Lopez won her race against Andrew Warren.

Organizers for Florida’s abortion measure say their work isn’t over

Activists are still fighting the ban on abortion even after Amendment 4 failed.

Tampa Police Department fires an officer who violated a chokehold ban

An officer was fired for violating a ban on chokeholds and using deadly force.

Girl charged with bringing a gun to school

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with bringing a weapon onto school property. Police found a gun in her locker and she was arrested.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Seán Kinane, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

