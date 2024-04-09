The Scoop: Tues. April 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis signs drug bills

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is reported to be up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill aimed at tightening regulations on its usage.

Solar eclipse

Students in Tampa engaged in practical STEM learning activities during the solar eclipse. Students and faculty at Rampello Downtown Partnership K-8 Magnet School were supplied with safety glasses and educational resources for the occasion.

Trashcrete

T. H. Culhane, the director of climate mitigation and adaptation at the Patel College of Global Sustainability at USF, recently appeared on WMNF’s Sustainable Living show to discuss “trashcrete,” a construction material made from upcycled glass and plastic.

