The Scoop: Tues. August 6th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Aftermath of Hurricane Debby in the Tampa Bay area

Hurricane Debby’s aftermath is still being felt, particularly in Sarasota and Manatee Counties with record-breaking rainfall. Multiple rivers in Tampa Bay still have flood warnings.

DeSantis says Debby didn’t cause as much damage as other storms

Governor Ron Desantis says Hurricane Debby was weaker and caused less damage than other storms that have hit Florida.

St. Petersburg is trying to tackle food inequality

St. Petersburg is tackling food inequality with a new grant. The city will award 300 thousand dollars to local groups to aid in the city’s Healthy Food Action Plan.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /