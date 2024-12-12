The Scoop: Thur. Dec 12, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering another bear hunt
Proposals are expected to be completed by a May commission meeting, giving staff members time to compile data from ongoing studies about bear populations and gather more public input.
The city of Tampa holds its first Racial Reconciliation committee meeting
Tuesday was the first of several meetings the committee will have before bringing their recommendations to the city council this summer.
Tampa is mailing out nearly 2,000 damage assessment letters to homeowners in flood hazard areas
The letters will notify homeowners if their homes suffered substantial damage in Helene or Milton – and if the cost of repairing the house is more than half of its value.
It’s peak season for the US Postal Service
WMNF’s Chris Young reports what means for people who ship gifts, cards, and packages nationwide through the United States Postal Service.
President Biden is commuting the sentences of about 1,500 people
Biden is also pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. It is the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
