The Scoop: Thur. Dec 12, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering another bear hunt

Proposals are expected to be completed by a May commission meeting, giving staff members time to compile data from ongoing studies about bear populations and gather more public input.

The city of Tampa holds its first Racial Reconciliation committee meeting

Tuesday was the first of several meetings the committee will have before bringing their recommendations to the city council this summer.

Tampa is mailing out nearly 2,000 damage assessment letters to homeowners in flood hazard areas

The letters will notify homeowners if their homes suffered substantial damage in Helene or Milton – and if the cost of repairing the house is more than half of its value.

It’s peak season for the US Postal Service

WMNF’s Chris Young reports what means for people who ship gifts, cards, and packages nationwide through the United States Postal Service.

President Biden is commuting the sentences of about 1,500 people

Biden is also pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. It is the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /