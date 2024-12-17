The Scoop: Tues. Dec 17th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Delay Expansion of Children’s Health Care

Florida seeks delay due to Biden administration. Expansion of kid care can help children with complex issues.

A federal judge sentenced three members to probation and community service.

Push to end Dreamer Bill in Tallahassee

Legislators in Tallahassee want to end the Dreamer Bill. It has been a decade-old law.

15-year-old student opens fires in school

A student opened fire at her catholic school. She died on the way to the hospital.

Pillar Coral is on the Endangered List

The Pillar Coral species is now on the endangered species list. The Florida Aquarium wants to breed more.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /