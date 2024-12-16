Donate Now!
Uhuru stand firm on free speech before sentencing

Posted on December 15, 2024 • by mabili
On Bill Of Rights Day the Forum discussed the state of our rights in the United States.

Sunday Forum December 15, 2024 8am

Sunday Forum December 15, 2024 9am

Russia and the trials of the Uhuru (Freedom).

Walter L Smith II and Annie Miles hosts "Revolutionary Baby" Jenoba Lumumba and Jesse Nevel
Walter L Smith II and Annie Miles hosts Jainabah Lumumba with her son, Akari and Uhuru Solidarity member Jesse Nevel

Jainabah Lumumba, granddaughter of defendant and party chairman, Omali Yeshitela, speaks to the Forum. She was accompanied by another defendant, Jessie Nevel.

She was born to the Uhuru movement and affectionately to the Revolution.

The African People’s Socialist Party and White Solidarity members will face sentence Monday December 16 for conspiracy in Federal District Court in Tampa, FL.

Chairman Omali Yeshitela responded on his website: 

The prosecutors unleashed a barrage of lies and distortions of the law, along with deliberately confusing jury instructions, to mislead the jury into returning an inconsistent verdict, convicting us on the lesser charge of “conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States,” which we intend to appeal and are confident we will win. 

On January 24, 2019 Chairman Omali Yeshitela of the African People’s Socialist Party traveled to London to participate in the formal debates at the Oxford Union.

Russia has orchestrated influence campaigns on groups and individuals in the United States. The political group representative of the St. Petersburg, FL-based Uhuru movement, got caught up in an investigation of a Russian Agent, Alexander Ionov, a.k.a. “Sasha” and others.

The U.S. government said Defendants Sought to Sow Discord, Spread Pro-Russia Propaganda and Interfere in Elections Within the United States.

The Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia is funded by the Russian government through the FSB, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. It sought out any U.S. group critical of the West, the U.S. in particular and Democrats specifically.

Nevel is defiant ahead of sentencing, reaffirms that no one worked for the Russians. Support of Russia is free speech but in a split verdict sentencing looms.

Lumumba stands behind her grandfather and all expressed support for the other defendant, Penny Hess.

 

