The Scoop: Tues. June 18th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Proposed amphitheater at Perry Harvey Senior Park scrapped in DeSantis’ vetoes

At a press conference for Tampa’s new Black History Museum Monday, city officials objected to Governor Ron DeSantis’ almost $1 billion worth of vetoes in the state budget. One of the vetoes was a proposed amphitheater in Tampa’s historic Perry Harvey Senior Park – located at the site of the city’s historically black commercial district that was demolished after integration.

ACLU reacts to the state’s arguments made about the Stop W.O.K.E. law in appeals court

The ACLU wants to keep an injunction in place that prevents the law from taking effect. Attorneys for the civil rights organization say they are cautiously optimistic about the outcome. A ruling isn’t expected for several months.

Federal judge blocks state law enforcing financial disclosures of municipal employees

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a state law requiring city government leaders to file expansive financial disclosures. The court says the law violates the First Amendment rights of those candidates and elected officials.

