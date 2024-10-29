VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. Oct. 29, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
26-Year-old man facing murder charges after road rage incident

At 2:15 on Sunday afternoon, Steven Powers got into a heated argument on the side of the road with Kentavious Gholston. Gholston then fired a gun and killed Powers. After fleeing the scene he eventually turned himself in.

Tampa Mayor wants residents to vote YES on Sales Tax Renewal

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on this sales tax approval

The Tampa Bay Times will not be endorsing a presidential candidate this year

This election cycle, the Times has said it won’t be endorsing any candidates, They said quote “we cannot think of a single reader who has told the editorial board over the past election cycle that they needed our help deciding on how to vote for president”

Free Bus rides for people who have voter information cards!

Complimentary bus rides will be available November 5th from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

