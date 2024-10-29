The Scoop: Tues. Oct. 29, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

26-Year-old man facing murder charges after road rage incident
At 2:15 on Sunday afternoon, Steven Powers got into a heated argument on the side of the road with Kentavious Gholston. Gholston then fired a gun and killed Powers. After fleeing the scene he eventually turned himself in.
Tampa Mayor wants residents to vote YES on Sales Tax Renewal
WMNF’s Chris Young reports on this sales tax approval
The Tampa Bay Times will not be endorsing a presidential candidate this year
This election cycle, the Times has said it won’t be endorsing any candidates, They said quote “we cannot think of a single reader who has told the editorial board over the past election cycle that they needed our help deciding on how to vote for president”
Free Bus rides for people who have voter information cards!
Complimentary bus rides will be available November 5th from 7 AM to 7 PM.
