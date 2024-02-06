The Scoop: Tue., February 6, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hernando considers books in schools

The Hernando School Board will consider three books for removal at tonight’s 6 o’clock meeting. the board is considering removing the books: The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, The Kite Runner, and America.

House Democrats lament culture war bills

After Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign, some lawmakers expected a change in priorities. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that culture war bills like anti-transgender and anti-diversity are moving forward in the Florida legislature. The Democrats in the House say nothing is new.

Elizabeth Martinez Strauss is running for State Attorney

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez has a Democratic challenger in the November election. Lawyer Elizabeth Martinez Strauss filed to run for the position.

Florida kids and social media

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-to-2 last night to approve a bill (SB 1788). A proposal which prevents minors under age 16 from using social media, facing backlash about the proposal violating First Amendment rights.

DeSantis and homelessness

Governor Ron DeSantis voiced support for a bill that would allow the county to designate a certain area for sleeping or public camping. DeSantis is also open to providing funding for shelters and mental health services for people experiencing homelessness.

Director of Florida State Guard

The State Senate confirmed the director of the Florida State Guard, as the state prepares to send its members to Texas. Meanwhile, a House panel revised a bill that deals with background-check requirements for members of the State Guard.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF