The Scoop: Wed. August 7th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Listen:

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Florida

COVID-19 is on the rise in Florida with vaccination at an all-time low. The CDC is giving updates and encouraging vaccination.

Division of Elections totals for early voting in Florida

With early voting now open and more than 717,000 Floridians have casted votes. 305,000 Republicans, 293,000 Democrats, and 120,000 unaffiliated and third-party votes have been cast.

VP Kamala Harris has picked her running mate

Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris has picked Minnesotan governor Tim Walz as her VP. He’s critical of Florida leadership.

Clearwater Police union president arrested

Police Union President Fredrick Lise has been arrested at a press conference. He was arrested on eight felony public corruption charges.

Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane Debby still had a significant impact

Governor Ron DeSantis talks about Hurricane Debby and its impact as compared to Idalia and prior hurricanes.

Listen:

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

