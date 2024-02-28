The Scoop: Wed. February 28, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Wasserman-Schultz calls for Ladapo to resign

As a measles outbreak spreads in Florida, the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is giving advice counter to federal vaccination guidelines.

Pedestrian dies in Tampa

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian at North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street. Tampa Police are investigating the fatal crash.

Four-year-old hit by car is in critical condition

A valet driver hit the son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson at the Opal Sands on Gulfview Boulevard.

Texas wildfires close a nuclear weapons facility

The fires are fueled by strong winds, dry grass, and unusually warm temperatures, causing evacuation orders.

Teaching communism to kindergarteners

The full Senate will consider a bill that would require the history of communism to be taught in Florida’s public schools, potentially as young as kindergarten.

State budget talks

Senate and House negotiators settled on a variety of issues including tourism marketing and school safety. Unresolved issues will be sent to the House and Senate Appropriations Chairs today.

$20 million allocated to former students at Dozier School for Boys

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee signed off on a proposal that would create a compensation program for the victims.

