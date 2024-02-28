Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. February 28, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Wasserman-Schultz calls for Ladapo to resign

As a measles outbreak spreads in Florida, the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is giving advice counter to federal vaccination guidelines.

Pedestrian dies in Tampa

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian at North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street. Tampa Police are investigating the fatal crash.

Four-year-old hit by car is in critical condition

A valet driver hit the son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson at the Opal Sands on Gulfview Boulevard.

Texas wildfires close a nuclear weapons facility

The fires are fueled by strong winds, dry grass, and unusually warm temperatures, causing evacuation orders.

Teaching communism to kindergarteners

The full Senate will consider a bill that would require the history of communism to be taught in Florida’s public schools, potentially as young as kindergarten.

 State budget talks

Senate and House negotiators settled on a variety of issues including tourism marketing and school safety. Unresolved issues will be sent to the House and Senate Appropriations Chairs today.

 $20 million allocated to former students at Dozier School for Boys

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee signed off on a proposal that would create a compensation program for the victims.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

