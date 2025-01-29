Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. Jan. 29, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 29, 2025 • by Meghan Bowman
DeSantis blasts lawmakers’ immigration bill 

Florida lawmakers passed a $500 million immigration proposal on Tuesday. But Gov. Ron DeSantis said it isn’t good enough. The bill also strips immigration enforcement powers from the governor.

U.S. House proposes over $2 trillion in Medicaid cuts 

A leaked list from the U.S. House Republicans proposes over $2 trillion in Medicaid cuts. WMNF’s Chris Young reports how it could affect more than 4 million Floridians.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month 

A Tallahassee man who survived labor trafficking in the U.S. now serves on the National Human Trafficking Advisory Council.

American students make little improvement post-COVID

A national exam found children in the U.S. post-pandemic continue to lose ground on reading skills and are making little improvements in math.

AAA releases 2025 cruising forecast

AAA Auto Club released its first-ever cruise forecast and it details historic numbers for this year. WMNF’s Joshua Hightower reports how Florida is a factor in the vacation boom.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Meghan Bowman

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

