The Scoop: Wed. Jan. 29, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis blasts lawmakers’ immigration bill

Florida lawmakers passed a $500 million immigration proposal on Tuesday. But Gov. Ron DeSantis said it isn’t good enough. The bill also strips immigration enforcement powers from the governor.

A leaked list from the U.S. House Republicans proposes over $2 trillion in Medicaid cuts. WMNF’s Chris Young reports how it could affect more than 4 million Floridians.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

A Tallahassee man who survived labor trafficking in the U.S. now serves on the National Human Trafficking Advisory Council.

A national exam found children in the U.S. post-pandemic continue to lose ground on reading skills and are making little improvements in math.

AAA Auto Club released its first-ever cruise forecast and it details historic numbers for this year. WMNF’s Joshua Hightower reports how Florida is a factor in the vacation boom.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

