The Scoop: Wed., January 31, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Lowering the minimum age to purchase rifles and shotguns

The state House panel approved a bill that would lower the minimum age to purchase rifles and shotguns from 21 to 18. If passed by the Senate, it would reverse the age requirement that was included in a school safety law passed, following the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Loosening child labor laws

A bill advanced in a State Senate committee yesterday loosening restrictions on labor laws for 16 and 17-year-olds in Florida. This bill is a less extreme version of a House bill seeking to roll back child labor laws.

Banning changing gender identity on driver’s licenses

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration is banning gender-affirming driver’s licenses, threatening fraud prosecution for ‘misrepresenting one’s gender.”

Bill protecting Confederate monuments

The proposal that could ban local governments from removing or destroying Confederate monuments, as well as allow people to file civil lawsuits over removals, is moving forward in the Florida House and Senate.

Imposing fees on school library book objections

Florida House committee approved a proposal that will impose fees on those who file multiple objections to school-library books, if book challenges are unsuccessful.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

