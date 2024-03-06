Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed., March 6, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
The Scoop WMNF
The Scoop 2024 March 6 Wed

Update on I-275 / I-4 upgrades

Construction on the often-congested I-275 to I-4 interchange is expected to be completed in 2027. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the Florida Department of Transportation says the improvements will reduce the nearly 1,000 crashes that happen each year.

Justice settles with Pasco County school district

The U.S. Department of Justice announced yesterday that it has settled with the Pasco County school district. It comes after an investigation into alleged discrimination against students with disabilities on issues such as discipline.

Floridians may get Jimmy Buffett plates and highway

State Highway A1A will become the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway when Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill that the Senate sent to him yesterday with a unanimous vote. Meanwhile, WMNF’s Marilyn Joyner reports that DeSantis is also receiving another bill that would honor Buffett with a specialty license plate.

Career-themed courses

Florida could take a step to boost career education. WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports the Florida House passed a bill yesterday boosting what are called career-themed courses.

Breianna Faye Wallace (D) will face Traci Koster (R)

State Representative Traci Koster, a Republican from Tampa, has drawn a Democratic challenger as she runs for a third term in the Florida House. Democrat Breianna Faye Wallace opened a campaign account last week to run against Koster in Hillsborough County’s House District 66.

Historic buildings at Warm Mineral Springs

The North Port City Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to direct staff for a plan to raze the only three historic buildings in the city, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The historic buildings are all at Warm Mineral Springs.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Marilyn Joyner, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

