The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays’ new stadium is on hold for now

The Tampa Bay Rays said yesterday that it is highly unlikely their planned new stadium will be ready for the 2028 season, if at all. It’s a combination of severe hurricane damage to Tropicana Field and delays on financing by the Pinellas County Commission.

Hillsborough issues a mosquito-borne illness alert for a case of West Nile Virus

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is informing residents of a locally acquired case of West Nile Virus.

Climate change made 2024 hurricanes stronger

A new study says human-caused climate change made Atlantic hurricanes about 18 miles an hour stronger in the last six years.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the Philadelphia Phillies have pledged a matching grant up to one million dollars towards recovery efforts in Clearwater after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

WMNF’s The Gabber reports, Gulfport City Council member Ian O’Hara resigned during a meeting last night. It came after O’Hara spent more than $7,000 dollars of city money on non-city expenses.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

It’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is held every November 20th. Vigils and other events are being held today to draw attention to transgender people who have lost their lives due to violence in the past year.

Dark energy may be weakening over time

Astronomers know the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate and they have long thought that a constant force called dark energy is what is pushing it apart. Instead, findings published yesterday by an international research collaboration are bolstering the suggestion first made earlier this year by the same group that there may be something else going on.

